Rescue officials respond to fatal crash in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A person died in a crash in Surry County on Saturday, according to Pilot Mountain Rescue and EMS.

Squad 86 was dispatched to a fatal crash on Highway 52 at 3:25 a.m.

Several units from Squad 86, Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department, Surry County EMS, Surry County Sheriff’s Office and NC Highway Patrol were on scene for hours.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.