WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers say they are concerned about an increase in human and drug trafficking across the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) says it’s time to expand the discussion about border security.

“There’s a lot more to the borders of the United States than just the southwestern border. We also have a northern border,” Kelly said.

That’s why Kelly and other house republicans created the Northern Border Caucus.

“We have big borders but we’ve always kind of trusted that there’s going to be oversight. The thing we’re finding out now is there really not as much oversight as we need,” Kelly said.

Kelly says all the current attention on the southern border is opening a door for human and drug trafficking up North.

“I do know in those New England states, the amount of drugs coming in through that area is having an incredible effect on the lives of people,” Kelly said.

The U.S.-Canadian border stretches across more than 5000 miles and is more than double the size of the border with Mexico.

“But the size and scope of that border is so big, it’s mostly unwatched,” Kelly said.

Rep. Lou Correa (D-Cali.) likes the idea of a northern border caucus but thinks its goal should be finding better ways to work with our northern neighbor.

“We’ve got to make sure we have a good working relationship with Canada. We want to make sure that Canada knows that their problems are our problems and our problems are the Canadian problems,” Correa said.

Kelly agrees but says right now his group is focused on getting more support from other members of Congress.