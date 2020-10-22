Republicans advance Barrett’s nomination to Senate Floor, Democrats boycott vote

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — All 12 Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans voted to send Judge Amy Coney Barret’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate Floor, but no Democrats showed up Thursday.

This forced Republicans to change committee rules to even hold the vote.

“I just want to comment on the pictures that are in their chairs, like this is some sort of sporting event,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said.

Cornyn accused Democrats of playing games instead of doing their job.

“This is all for show,” he said.

“They are angry; the Democrats are not able to stop this nomination,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said.

Cruz said the full Senate is still on track to vote on Barrett’s nomination before Election Day.

“And as of early next week she is going to be Justice Barrett,” Cruz said.

Across the street at the Supreme Court, Democratic Senators held a press conference to explain why they didn’t show up.

“It was in violation of committee law and committee rules, but more importantly it was in violation of fair play,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Durbin said Republicans are rushing a confirmation that he said shouldn’t happen until after the election.

“Sen. McConnell and the Republicans believe the priority for America is their political move to fill this vacancy on the Supreme Court,” he said. “We should be passing a massive COVID-19 relief bill.”

McConnell said the Senate will work through the weekend, and a full Senate vote for Barrett’s nomination will take place Monday.