Republican National Committee sends Gov. Cooper letter with safety measures for convention

The Republican National Committee has sent Gov. Roy Cooper a letter explaining safety measures for the Republican National Convention.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump began threatening to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte over Cooper’s restrictions on crowds.

The letter gives an outline of safety measures and asks for the governor’s approval.

The safety measures include pre-travel health surveys, daily health questionnaires, taking the temperatures of people in attendance and making hand sanitizer available, among other steps.

The letter ends with a request that Cooper give them feedback by Wednesday, June 3, saying “time is of the essence.”

