Report: US intelligence says Russia offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill US troops

A new report claims Russia secretly offered to pay Taliban linked militants to kill US troops.

The allegations were reported Saturday in the New York Times.

The bounties were reportedly proposed during the peace talks to end the long running war in the Middle East.

The Times also reports that President Trump was briefed on the report during a security meeting in late March.

However, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president was not told about the alleged bounty.

The Russian government denied the allegations.