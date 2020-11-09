Report: ‘She drowned them’ father tells 9-1-1 operator after discovering his 2 young daughters dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The two children allegedly killed by their mother last week have been identified as one-year-old Rose Singleton and her younger sister, two-month-old Lily Singleton, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The children were discovered dead on Friday by their father, Jaykwon Singleton who returned home and found them unresponsive and stacked one on top of the other in a bassinet/baby swing. The children’s mother, Amanda Sharp Jefferson, 26, is now facing murder charges. She is due to make her first appearance in court on Tuesday morning.

Singleton called 9-1-1 shortly after noon to report the deaths. According to the arrest report for Jefferson, during the call he can be heard asking Jefferson “what did you do?” After a brief silence, he told the operator “she drowned them.” The couple has been together since 2018.

Singleton told police when he entered the apartment, Jefferson “shushed” him and after he found the children, she made a statement that the children’s organs were worth a lot of money, the report said.

Singleton said about two weeks ago Jefferson began talking about the “altar spirit world” and making allegations that he was cheating with his spirit wife. However, on the night before the incident, when he left the apartment, he said she and the children seemed fine and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

The report said that, during an interview with police, Jefferson denied having any children or knowing Singleton. She said she found the two children in her apartment when she awoke at 10 a.m. Friday morning. When police asked about all the children’s items in the home, Jefferson said someone must have “snuck into her apartment and staged everything.” She also denied using any drugs or alcohol recently.

During the investigation, several family members angry with Jefferson arrived at the scene. For her safety, police transported her to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to be interviewed.

The Clark County Coroner’s Officer has not released an official cause of death on the children. That will be released following a complete exam of both girls.

