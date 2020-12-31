Replacement plan for NC license plates begins with new year

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Millions of North Carolina motor vehicles will soon be getting a freshen-up when it comes to their license plates.

Starting in 2021, any regular plate that’s at least seven years old on the vehicle’s registration renewal date will be replaced.

Similarly aged specialty and vanity plates will be changed out starting in 2022.

The schedule is designed to carry out a law creating a replacement mandate.

Plates faded by time and the elements are difficult for police and machines to read.

The replacement won’t cost car and truck owners anything, and there’s a method to let them keep their current plate number.