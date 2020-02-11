Repairs being made after years of water damage at Korner’s Folly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Given our current rainy pattern, you can probably relate to making repairs after water damages your home. If your house dates back to 1880, you might have a lot of work to do.

Dale Pennington is the executive director of Korner's Folly, located in Kernersville. The 22-room house museum, built by Jule Korner, is filled with unique artwork, furniture and elaborate wood carvings. The house also has some weather damage.

"Over the decades the breakfast room has seen a lot of damage from the original skylight," Pennington said. "Some days I think the skylight leaked the moment Jule installed it because we have so much rotten wood over time."

Contractors sealed the skylight and removed the bad wood and are now painting the room, bringing back its dark green look. The restoration taking place in the breakfast room is just the first part of a three-step improvement. Next, teams will restore the master bedroom.

"In that room there is a lot of plaster that is being recast to match the original work on the ceiling where water damage over time has deteriorated it," Pennington said.

The master bedroom will return to its original pink hue. Also, chairs used by Jule and his wife, Polly Alice, will be reupholstered. The biggest job is probably the four-story north entry and staircase. The stairs, walls and moldings will have to be restored and painted. Pennington pointed out one spot that stood out in the entry.

"These holes are from modern piping that was added and removed," Pennington said. "So patching this, redoing the tile, there's a lot of termite damage and water damage. A little bit of everything."

To make sure the restoration is historically accurate, Korner's Folly is relying on the advice of others.

"We are lucky to be close to Old Salem and Reynolda House. We leaned heavily on them for contractors to use for this type of work," Pennington said.

It will take months to complete the restoration. But in the end, it's worth it.

"I like to think of us recreating a time period," Pennington said. "New shingles, paint, all of that helps to bring Korner's Folly back to life."

Corporate partners and families have adopted rooms to pay for the restoration. In fact, descendants of the Korners have adopted the breakfast room that's currently being repaired.

Korner's Folly will remain open to the public during the restoration. The work should be done in time for National Preservation Month, which is celebrated in May.