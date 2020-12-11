Rep. Mark Walker joins 6 other NC GOP members in US House on lawsuit to overturn Biden’s election victory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker (R-6th) has joined six other state GOP representatives in the U.S. House in supporting a Texas lawsuit challenging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in key states.

Walker, who was not listed on the initial amicus brief supporting the lawsuit, joined more than 100 other U.S. representatives seeking to overturn election results in four key battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The lawsuit, which claims four battleground states made “unconstitutional” changes to election laws ahead of the 2020 vote has also gained support from North Carolina Reps. Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer and 100 other U.S. Representatives in an amicus brief.

In response, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he opposes the lawsuit, calling it “radical” and “anti-democratic”.

“Today, I joined 22 other attorneys general in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court opposing Texas’ radical, anti-democratic lawsuit. This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions Americans,” Stein said via Twitter.

The Texas lawsuit claims that the authority to hold an election comes from the U.S. Constitution and therefore any election practice that violates the constitution (such as equal protection) is not permissible.

Walker currently serves as vice chair of the House Republican Conference and recently announced a bid for Sen. Richard Burr’s seat in the 2022 elections.