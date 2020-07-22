Reopening schools: Here’s where each Piedmont Triad school system stands

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper passed the baton to school districts to decide whether K-12 public schools will go entirely digital or go with a combination of in-person and online teaching.

Cooper said that schools that open for both in-person and remote learning will need to take safety precautions to protect the health of our students, teachers, staff and families.

Face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school. The state will be providing at least five reusable face coverings for every student, teacher and staff member.

Symptom screenings, including temperature checks, will take place daily before children enter the school buildings.

Schools must create a way to isolate students who have symptoms and ensure they can get home safely, Cooper said. Schedules must allow time for frequent hand washing and schools will regularly clean classrooms, bathrooms, buses and equipment.

“We know there will always be some risk with in-person learning and we are doing a lot to reduce that risk. But as pediatricians and other health experts tell us, there is much risk in not going back to in-person school,” Cooper said.

Here’s the breakdown of how Piedmont Triad school systems plan to kick off the school year.

Alamance-Burlington School System

ABSS is currently planning to reopen classrooms on an alternating schedule, but Superintendent Beuce Benson is recommending beginning with nine weeks of remote learning.

When Gov. Cooper announced that schools could return to in-person teacher at reduced capacity, ABSS leaders quickly announced schools would open for an alternating schedule.

After seeing rising COVID-19 cases in the state and county, however, Benson now recommends holding off.

A survey showed about half of parents and employees would feel comfortable with in-person instruction, while the other half would not feel comfortable doing so and would prefer virtual learning, Benson said.

The Board of Education will vote on whether or not to begin the year with nine weeks of remote learning during a meeting this Thursday.

Davidson County Schools

Davidson County Schools plans to divide the student body into two groups.

Group A will be in classrooms on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Group B will be in classrooms Thursdays and Fridays.

No students will be in classrooms on Wednesdays. Instead teachers will use that day for planning.

Guilford County Schools

GCS has not yet made a decision on whether or not students will return to classrooms.

Guilford County School Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras, however, has made it clear that she is not in favor of returning to in-person learning at the start of the school year.

Contreras was asked about returning to the classroom and replied, “absolutely not.”

Classes will start on Aug. 17, but Contreras recommends that the school system use remote learning for five weeks. After five weeks, pending approval from the health department, students in kindergarten through eighth grade could resume in-person learning.

Contreras said ultimately, the decision on how to start the school year will go to the school board for a vote.

The board is expected to adopt a plan at the July 28 meeting.

Lexington City Schools

LCS will begin the school year with remote learning.

Superintendent Anitra Wells says remote learning will continue at least until Sept. 18.

Lexington City Schools will begin the school year with Plan C (at least until September 18th). Continue to keep safe and implement the 3 Ws (Wear, Wait, and Wash). @LCSJackets @CityofLexington @SWEJackets @PESJackets @ncsupers pic.twitter.com/g9K6en6sx8 — LCSSUPT (@LCSSUPT1) July 21, 2020

Randolph County School System

Randolph County School System will welcome back students to classrooms, but not every day of the school week.

The district voted to implement an A/B schedule, which means students will be in class two days and learning remotely three days.

Rockingham County Schools

Rockingham County Schools plans to stick to online learning for the start of the year.

The Board of Education says it will be extended for five weeks through Sept. 18.

Hosting a zoom student advisory meeting on re-entry for the upcoming school year. This is the highlight of my week. Students are first and we miss seeing each of you. ⁦@RCS_NC⁩ #rcsstudentsrock pic.twitter.com/ExUa1zZE2a — Rodney Shotwell (@Chevy20000) June 30, 2020

Stokes County Schools

Stokes County students will remain at home at least until Sept. 4.

From Aug. 17 through 21, the district plans to hold orientation in small groups so students can pick up Chromebooks so they can continue learning online.

They plan to allow students to return to class on Sept. 8 if they choose to. At that time, the district would divide the student body into two groups and rotate which group is in class and which is learning online.

Surry County Schools

Surry County Schools plans to cotninue learning remotely.

The Board of Education says the first week of school, which begins Aug. 17, will be an orientation week for students, parents and teachers.

It will be in person or on an individual basis, o that there will be no large groups.

The school board plans to reevaluate with the possibility of bringing students back to classrooms on Sept. 21.

Thomasville City Schools

Thomasville City Schools will reopen for fully remote learning.

The district says they plan to implement a new initiative called the Thomasville Remote Academy of Innovative Learning program, or TRAIL.

TRAIL is described as “an alternative to traditional face-to-face instruction offering personalized, rigorous online learning facilitated by Thomasville City Schools’ teachers. Participation in the TRAIL Program is free. Parents who are interested in their students continuing their learning remotely may apply using the form and directions located on the TCS Website. Both first semester and complete-year options are available. Applications will be accepted July 20th until July 31st at 3:30 p.m. TRAIL will begin for accepted students on August 17, 2020.”

TCS expects to continue online instruction until September 7, 2020, at which time the district will reexamine the data to determine how best to move forward.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

WS/FCS is set to start the fall semester remotely.

The school system says students will spend the first nine weeks learning remotely. During those nine weeks, the school board will assess whether or not students should return to the classroom.

District leaders say they have enough laptops and digital learning pads for students who need them.

Students and families who would prefer an all-virtual learning environment can enroll in the WS/FCS Virtual Academy. The academy will serve grades K-12.

