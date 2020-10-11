Remnants of Hurricane Delta reach the Piedmont Triad Sunday

The remnants of Hurricane Delta are moving along the Appalachian Mountains.

As the system moves northeast, plenty of tropical moisture will surge north, bringing the Piedmont Triad a chance for heavy rain on Sunday.

“Our friends across the mountains and foothills will have to be on the lookout for flash flooding,” FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing said. “In the Piedmont, we will also have to be on the lookout for heavy rain. Along with rain on Sunday, we could see a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It is possible we could see an isolated severe thunderstorm with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. It’s not out of the question that an isolated severe thunderstorm could also produce a brief tornado south of Interstate 40/85.”

On Monday, the remnants of Hurricane Delta will move into Pennsylvania/New Jersey. The Piedmont Triad could see a leftover shower Monday morning. By Monday afternoon and evening, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

A weak cold front will move across the Piedmont on Tuesday. We are still looking at a nice day with lows in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.



Sunny and a little cooler on Wednesday with lows in the lower 50s and highs in the middle 70s. Thursday should be a repeat of Wednesday.



Another cold front will arrive on Friday. This one should have a little bit of rain with it on Friday morning. Friday afternoon should be a partly cloudy day and cooler with highs near 70 degrees.

Lots of sun on Saturday — but jacket weather will be in place with lows in the middle 40s and highs in the lower 60s.