Retired Greensboro professor continues to volunteer, helping kids around the world with studies

FOX8 is proud to share this year’s Remarkable Women finalists.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Dorothy Mason, a retired geography professor, is one of the finalists.

Mason earned an undergraduate degree from the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina which is now The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

She earned a master’s degree and Ph.D. in geography from the University of Georgia and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill respectively.

Mason recalls being the only woman in her graduate programs.

She says those opportunities were the exception, not the rule, for women during that time.

“For, I would say, a white middle-class girl in the 50s, the pattern was, if you went to college, go to college, teach, or work as a secretary for a couple of years, get married, and that was about it,” she said.

Mason enjoyed a fulfilling career as a college professor.

Although she taught at Elon University and UNC Greensboro, she served most of her career teaching at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

She was there for 28 years.

When Mason retired, she had the freedom to travel around the world.

She wanted those experiences to be more than vacations.

She became involved with global volunteer work which included helping children with their academic studies.

“It’s to demonstrate in a broad sense our love for other people,” Mason said.

Mason achieved these goals while being a wife and mother of two children.

She is still active throughout Greensboro working with a variety of causes.