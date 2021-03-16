Piedmont woman spreads message of hope with remote learning center

FOX8 is proud to share this year’s Remarkable Women finalists.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Dr. Linda P. McRae, CEO and Founder of Hope Counseling & Consulting Services, is one of the finalists.

When classrooms were closed during the pandemic, McRae transformed one of her Winston-Salem offices into a remote learning center.

“Actually, it came from me understanding my grandsons needed some support, and so we have staff and interns and tutors that are here to provide a safe place for the children to log on to the school system and keep their studies going, so they don’t fall behind,” she said.

Opening the center allowed parents to keep working.

Even though running a learning center isn’t her profession, it represents what McRae has been doing for years – noticing a need and trying to meet it.

“My life’s passion is to provide hope,” she said.

From that core principle, McRae launched Hope Counseling & Consulting Services to better equip people to handle issues such as stress, anxiety and depression.

What started in her home seven years ago has expanded to offices in Reidsville, Thomasville and Winston-Salem.

Her priority is reminding people that their circumstances are only temporary.

“You can actually be different. You can be better. You can re-write your story,” she said.

McRae never stopped writing her story even during one of the worst times of her life.

She is a 10-year ovarian cancer survivor. After surgery and four aggressive rounds of chemo, she persevered.

“Put one foot in front of the other and keep doing what you know that you’re purposed to do,” she said.