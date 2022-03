GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For Gwynne Donohue, standing up for those who served is a lifelong passion.

Her husband served in the U.S. Navy, and so did her father.

Serving as a guardian for World War II veterans on the Triad Flight of Honor to the World War II Monument in Washington, D.C. was a life-changing experience for her.

FOX8’s Tess Bargebuhr sat down with her to learn more about the many ways she aims to honor our military and veterans.