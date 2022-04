BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — You don’t have to spend much time with Charlotte Evans to pick up on her passion for helping people.

It’s one of the reasons she started the non-profit Freedom Hope Compassionate Ministries in Burlington.

Four days out of the week, you can find her and her staff of 30 volunteers inside the basement of New Life at Hocutt Church.

FOX8’s Natalie Wilson sat down with her to find out more.