High Point woman’s UnSEEn moveMEnt Group helping those in need

FOX8 is proud to share this year’s Remarkable Women finalists.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Tammy Rorie, founder and CEO of The UnSEEn moveMEnt Group, is one of the finalists.

The group intentionally spells its name using uppercase and lowercase letters placing an emphasis on “see me.”

“I want to see those people that nobody else pays attention to,” Rorie said.

Many recognize the group as a car club, providing youth with a controlled environment to drag race and do car donuts and burnouts.

However, Rorie says since the nonprofit began eight years ago, it has been much more than a car club.

The organization has helped in the community as far as providing food for people in need, including through grocery drives.

The UnSEEn moveMEnt has also hosted clothing drives and helped people in financial binds along with teaching people a variety of life skills such as budgeting.

When there was so much uncertainty at the height of the pandemic, Rorie kept spreading joy through car parades.

“We grew from 10 members to 274. People all over three different states who just wanted to participate to shower love,” she said.

Out of all of the people Rorie’s met, she doesn’t want to forget a single soul.

She starts her morning at her prayer wall, asking for their needs to be met long after they have crossed paths.

“One of the things that I always tell people, leave people better than the way you found them. Always leave them with a smile because people remember not what you said, but what you did.”