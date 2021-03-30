Eden woman works long hours, contributes to community as both teacher, grocery store office assistant

FOX8 is proud to share this year’s Remarkable Women finalists.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Denise Balser, a seventh grade math and science teacher at James E. Holmes Middle School in Eden, is one of the finalists.

Balser has been at the school for 16 years.

“I love working with the kids. People don’t realize how much we fall in love with them,” she said.

No matter the challenge, Balser’s passion plus patience equals priceless results.

“To see their face when they understand something is just amazing,” she said.

Teaching during COVID was a learning curve for everyone.

If a student was behind, it wouldn’t be unusual for Balser to make a home visit.

Dedicating time to students is only part her day.

Balser is also an office assistant at the Food Lion on East Meadow Road.

Between her two roles, a workday can be from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“I don’t think people realize how many hats and things that not just women but as teachers what we wear.”

She’s not complaining.

The way she sees it, it’s all part of the equation of what she’s called to do.

“They say, ‘How do you do that?’ and I don’t know. I mean through the grace of God is all I know. He’s the one that gives me the strength and leads me, and I feel like when he’s not ready for me to do that anymore, he’s gonna let me know.”