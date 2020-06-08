Remains of missing 82nd Airborne Paratrooper found, $15K reward offered

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The remains of a missing 82nd Airborne paratrooper were found on May 29. He has been missing since Memorial Day weekend, according to a statement released by the 82nd Airborne Division.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says a reward of up to $15,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez of Fort Bragg, N.C.

The 82nd Airborne statement is provided in full below:

“Partial remains of an 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper missing since Memorial Day Weekend were found near Cape Lookout National Seashore, May 29.

Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, of Chino, Calif., was a human resource specialist assigned to Headquarters Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

‘We are deeply saddened by Spc. Roman-Martinez’s untimely passing,’ said Lt. Col. Scotty Autin, commander, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion. ‘He was well-liked by those who served alongside him. Spc. Roman-Martinez had a great attitude and the tragedy of his loss is felt by all of us. Our sympathies are with his family, friends, and fellow paratroopers – especially his mother and sister who flew from California to be here.’

According to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, the lead investigative agency, remains washed up on Shackleford Banks Island, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, an area where the prevailing tides have unfortunately washed ashore remains in years past.

A positive identification was made using the Soldier’s dental records.

‘We are investigating Spc. Roman-Martinez’s death as a homicide and our investigation continues, said Christopher Grey, spokesman for Army CID. Army CID is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Spc. Roman-Martinez.’

According to CID, individuals wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable.

Volunteer paratroopers from the unit were allowed to assist early on in the search and rescue efforts. Fort Bragg officials would like to thank the tireless efforts of the Park Rangers, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and Pine Knoll Shores Police Department.

‘We worked closely with the family, CID, and local authorities throughout the process,’ said Autin. ‘Our priority now is to support them through the tragedy and ensure Spc. Roman-Martinez is recovered and honored in a dignified way.’

A three-time volunteer, Roman-Martinez entered the Army in September of 2016, attended airborne school at Fort Benning, GA and was assigned as a paratrooper to Fort Bragg in March 2017. His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

Anyone with information is stongly encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777. They can also submit anonymous information via https://www.p3tips.com/ or contact their contact their local law enforcement agencies.

No more information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”