Remains found in Nash County identified as Greensboro man

Jaleel Taqee Evans

CASTALIA, N.C. — Human remains found in Castalia have been identified as a Greensboro man, according to Nash County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The remains were found on Oct. 28.

This month, the Medical Examiner’s Office were able to determine the remains were that of Jaleel Taqee Evans, 29, of Greensboro.

At this time, the cause of death has not been scientifically identified.

The delay in releasing the information was due to next of kin notification.

For any information related to this incident, please contact Sergeant Jamel Winstead at (252)
382-4652, via email at: jamel.winstead@nashcountync.gov, or Twin County Crime Stoppers at
(252) 977-1111. No further information at this time.

