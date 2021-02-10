Reidsville police searching for suspect after fire intentionally set at barbershop

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are searching for a suspect after a fire was intentionally set at a barbershop.

On Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:06 a.m., firefighters with the Reidsville Fire Department were called to Fade-It Barbershop, located at 206 S.W. Market St., in reference to a commercial structure fire.

The investigation revealed an unidentified male was dropped off in an SUV and poured an ignitable liquid across the storefront.

The subject then lit the liquid catching the building on fire.

On Wednesday, Reidsville police released two surveillance images from the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.