REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reisdville police are searching for a man in connection with an armed robbery.

The robbery was reported at the Family Dollar on South Scales Street on Aug. 8 at 9:05 p.m.

On Thursday, Reidsville police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Reidsville police at (336) 347-2336.