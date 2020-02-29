Reidsville police looking for man accused of shooting, killing brother

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are looking for a man who is accused of shooting and killing his brother, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

At 12:07 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 500 block of Warriner Street to investigate a shooting.

They found Derris Watlington, of Reidsville, with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators with the RPD obtained a second-degree murder warrant for his brother, 23-year-old Curtis Tyrell Watlington, of Reidsville.

Curtis was last seen driving a Kia Spectra with a license plate that reads ZVN-9635.

Police say he is possibly in the Greensboro area.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident or the location of Curtis Watlington is asked to contact Investigator Menard at (336) 347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.