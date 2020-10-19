Reidsville police investigating suspicious death, looking for person of interest

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville police are investigating a suspicious death, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Walnut Street when they were told about a person in cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person who had died.

The name of the person is not being released pending the notification of the next of kin.

Steven Marcus Mayes, 26, of Reidsville, has pending charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and is a person of interest in the ongoing death investigation.

Steven Marcus Mayes

If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of Mayes, please contact Investigator Menard at (336) 347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.