REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Reidsville police were called to a home Wednesday with an armed person inside.

Officers came to the home on Woodsway Court after being called around 5 p.m.

When officers got there, two occupants of the home came out, leaving the armed person inside.

Negotiators are on the scene trying to convince the armed person, identified only as a male, to come out of the home.