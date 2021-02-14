Reidsville officials advise residents to boil water after power is restored due to possible bacteria buildup

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The City of Reidsville issued an advisory on Sunday, asking residents to boil water or use bottled water after power is restored due to possible bacteria buildup.

The full advisory is provided below:

“The water consumers of the City of Reidsville Water system in Rockingham County are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to power outages during the ice storm event of February 13th and 14th. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the Division of Water Resources advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This office is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

City staff should have water samples analyzed within 24 to 48 hours. If the sample results are acceptable, this advisory will be rescinded.”