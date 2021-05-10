Reidsville officers asking for public’s help identifying suspect after 57-year-old hit, killed

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers in Reidsville are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run case on Sunday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Around 12:46 a.m., officers with the RPD responded to the 1200 block of Barnes Street when they were told about a hit-and-run.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Wesley Pruitt, 57, of Reidsville, in the road deceased.

Surveillance video footage was recovered showing the suspect vehicle and driver from the incident.

Officers are trying to identify the driver of the vehicle involved.

The investigation shows that there are possible witnesses, and the RPD is asking them to come forward with any information.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Captain Coates at (336) 347-2373 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Any tips leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect maybe eligible for cash reward through Crime Stoppers.