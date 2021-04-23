Reidsville neighbors witness double hit-and-run; man left helpless in the road

REIDSVILLE, N.C — Reidsville police are searching for a car after a Rockingham County man was hit as he was crossing the street and was then struck a second time, as he was lying helpless in the road.

The streets were dark Wednesday night when Dakota Ingle was walking to a friend’s house. His aunt believes he was crossing the street when a vehicle struck him.

Neighbors told FOX8 drivers zip through their Barnes Street neighborhood every day, ignoring the 35-mph speed limit. They aren’t surprised someone was hit.

A family who lives near the scene witnessed Ingle getting hit.

“I’m playing a game and a few minutes pass by and all I hear is this boom. When I heard a boom, I thought somebody hit my car or my mom’s car or someone hit our trash can,” said Richard Brathwaite, who ran outside after hearing the commotion.

Brathwaite called for help after seeing a vehicle drive over a man in the middle of the road.

“I was shocked. I was shocked. I don’t — I was just in shock,” Brathwaite said.

Reidsville police believe one of the suspects was driving a 2003 to 2005 silver Honda accord. The car has significant damage to the front left side.

A woman who lives on Barnes Street told FOX8 she is now getting security cameras to help capture crimes like these to help law enforcement catch the guilty.

If you have any information on this accident, you can submit an anonymous tip to Rockingham County Crime Stoppers or call Reidsville police.