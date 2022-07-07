BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The identity of the person killed in a fatal Alamance County crash has been revealed.

Carol Martin-Bennet, 56, of Reidsville was driving north on NC-87 in a Mercedes Benz E550 and drove off of the road and struck a tree.

Simultaneously, a 2021 Honda Pilot was being driven south on NC-87.

Before coming to a full stop after crashing, Martin-Bennet’s vehicle re-entered the road and struck the passenger side of the Honda Pilot.

Martin-Bennet died on the scene. The driver of the Pilot was not injured in the crash.