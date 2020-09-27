Reidsville Middle School closed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 exposure; remote learning is in place

REIDESVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Middle School is closed for two weeks after a COVID-19 exposure to the seventh grade class, according to a statement from the principal.

Remote learning is in place for students.

The full statement is provided below.

“Hello Reidsville Middle School,

This is your principal, Erica Blackwell with an important announcement. We have received information today that there has been a COVID-19 exposure to 7th grade classes in our school. If you are directly exposed, you have already received a separate call from me that indicates that you would have been directly exposed. This notice is for the entire school. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to close all of Reidsville Middle School because the direct exposure impacted several of our 7th grade classrooms and we want to be extra cautious that this does not spread further. We have followed all safety protocols recommended by the health department. While we cannot release the person’s name due to confidentiality, we can provide you information that there was direct exposure in the 7th grade classes. The health department has recommended for us to close Reidsville Middle School from Monday, September 28 through October 11, 2020. School will resume on October 12, 2020. All learning will continue to take place through virtual/remote learning. We will also engage in extra cleaning practices of the school during this time as well. Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support as we work very hard to keep all of our students and staff safe. Thank you for your support.”