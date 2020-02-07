Reidsville man, passenger killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Caswell County

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man and his passenger are dead after crashing head-on with a tractor-trailer in Caswell County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 11:35 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 86, near Old N.C. 86, in Caswell County.

Troopers say 61-year-old man was driving south in a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer for Brenntag Mid-South, based in Henderson, Kentucky.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Bryson Southern, of Reidsville, was driving north in a 2015 Nissan passenger car.

Troopers believe Southern lost control of his car and crossed the center line, crashing head-on with the tractor-trailer.

Southern and an adult riding with him both died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

According to Highway Patrol, speed was the primary contributing factor.