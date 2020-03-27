Reidsville man dies in crash after vehicle overturns, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man was found dead by police on Friday after a vehicle overturned in a crash, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Michael Edward Scales, 22, of Reidsville, was found in the vehicle by police and declared deceased.

Officer responded to South Scales Street, near Park Lane, when they were told about a crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the vehicle overturned down an embankment.

At this time, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.