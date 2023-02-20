REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man was arrested on Friday in connection to a child pornography investigation, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

RPD investigators and investigators with US Department of Homeland Security conducted a joint child pornography investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor was obtained for Arique Montez McCollum, 28, of Reidsville.

On Friday was arrested by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and placed in Rockingham County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Additional charges will be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Menard at (336) 347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.