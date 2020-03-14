Reidsville man arrested for first-degree murder after man killed in shooting

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man was arrested for first-degree murder Saturday after another man was killed in a shooting, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release.

Officers responded to 2000 block of South Scales Street to investigate a shooting around 2:11 a.m.

They found Jeffery Chazz Dickerson with gunshot wounds.

Dickerson died from his injuries at a local hospital, police say.

Investigators with the Reidsville Police Department arrested Christopher Deshawn Jumper, 29, of Reidsville with first degree murder.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Investigator Haley at (336) 347-2341 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.