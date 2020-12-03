Reidsville man arrested after assaulting woman, chase on NC 14, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces charges after deputies say he assaulted a woman and then led deputies and troopers on a chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a domestic assault on a woman on the 600 block of Berry Hill Road in Ruffin.

Deputies say the suspect, Joe Ben Christopher Jr., 33, of Reidsville, left the area before they arrived.

Lt. E. Hopper found the suspect’s truck while responding to the call and tried to pull it over.

The truck kept going, and deputies gave chase.

A deputy deployed a tire deflation device at N.C. 14 and Bethlehem Road and managed to deflate the tires on the passenger side of the truck.

With two flat tires, the truck kept going on N.C. 14 towards Reidsville.

Troopers joined the chase at N.C. 14, near the North Scales Street intersection, and stopped the truck using a precision immobilization technique.

Christopher got out of the truck and allegedly tried to run away but was quickly apprehended by troopers and deputies.

Joe Ben Christopher Jr. was arrested on charges of assault on a female, driving while impaired, assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing to elude arrest.

He received a $20,000 secured bond.