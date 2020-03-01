Reidsville man accused of shooting, killing brother turns himself in to deputies in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man who is accused of shooting and killing his brother turned himself in Saturday at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, according to Reidsville police.

Curtis Tyrell Watlington, 23, of Reidsville, turned himself in around 7 p.m. He was not given a bond, and his first appearance in court is set for Monday.

At 12:07 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 500 block of Warriner Street to investigate a shooting.

They found Derris Watlington, of Reidsville, with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators with the Reidsville Police Department obtained a second-degree murder warrant for his brother, Curtis.

Curtis them turned himself in.

The investigation is ongoing.