Reidsville man accused of kidnapping teenager, demanding $800 from family

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a teenager, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10;30 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a Reidsville home by the teenager’s mother. The woman said her daughter contacted her and said she had been kidnapped by Morris Raquan Dabbs, 21, of Reidsville.

She told her mother that Dabbs was armed with a knife and that the man was threatening to hurt her if she did not put $800 into an electronic money app.

The sheriff’s office worked with Reidsville and Greensboro police to locate Dabbs and the victim at a Sheetz parking lot on U.S. 29 in Guilford County.

The victim was not hurt.

Dabbs was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping. He received a $500,000 secured bond.

Sheriff Sam Page and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says they would like to thank the Reidsville Police Department and the Greensboro Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.