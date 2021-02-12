GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Registration for 3,400 new COVID vaccine appointments in Guilford County will reopen on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Guilford County Division of Public Health on Friday.

The full statement is provided below:

“The Guilford County Division of Public Health (GCDPH) is advising that registration for 3,400 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will reopen on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

Guilford County allocations for next week are:

Base Allocation: 1,950

Equity Allocation: 1,600

Total Allocation: 3,550 *150 doses have been allocated to continue additional vaccination projects

such as our independent living facility project.

The number of available appointments reflect Guilford County’s weekly allocation received from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The GCDPH asks for the public’s patience when making appointments as current vaccine demand far exceeds supply. Future appointments will be available when additional vaccine supply is received from NCDHHS. Please note the following appointment details:

• Scheduling:

o Online appointments are available at www.healthyguilford.com, until filled.

o Phone appointments are available at 336-641-7944 (Option 2) from 8:00 am-5:00 pm, until filled.

o Only those who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should visit the vaccine

sites. Walk-ins are not accepted.

• Second dose appointments:

o Community members with a second dose appointment should return to their designated vaccine

location at their scheduled time. Vaccine supplies for second dose appointments are assigned at the

time of registration. Extra second doses are not kept at the vaccine clinics beyond what is required for

appointments scheduled for that day.

• Vaccination clinic locations:

o Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

o High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive (Suite 1230), High

Point, NC 27262

o Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403

To keep up with vaccination appointment openings, please:

• Text GC19 to 888777 to subscribe to text message updates (GC19S to 888777 for updates in Spanish).

• Visit www.healthyguilford.com.

• Monitor the local media.

Please do not report to vaccination sites without a first dose or second dose appointment.“