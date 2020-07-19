‘Refund the police!’: BLM mural outside Trump Tower vandalized for 3rd time

NEW YORK — Two women were arrested Saturday for allegedly vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, WPIX reports.

Police say charges against them are pending.

The incident was filmed and posted online.

A video shows an officer handcuffing a woman who was wearing a “Jesus Matters” shirt and demanding to speak.

In the video, officers surround one of the women as she rubbed paint on the mural’s bright yellow letters and screamed: “they don’t care about Black lives” and “refund the police.”

This is the third time the mural has been vandalized.