Refuge Church of Greensboro reopens doors for first time since 2018 tornado

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than two years after a tornado devastated east Greensboro, a church that was destroyed reopened its doors Sunday.

The Refuge-Greensboro has worshipped in space at a nearby church, Purpose House, since the tornado.

“The Purpose House, they were absolutely amazing to us allowing us to use their building for our services, but there is no place like home,” said Shequita Davis.

For Minister Shequita Davis and her fellow Refuge members, 3008 East Bessemer was home to the Refuge Church of Greensboro for more than 13 years. That all changed on the evening of April 15, 2018.

“It was rubbish and walls were torn down. Buildings were devastated,” said Pastor Derrick Hawkins. “I felt the need to tie it into the burden that Nehemiah had to come back to his people and to rebuild the place of Jerusalem.”

The pandemic pushed back the date to reunite in their old home.

“This is an amazing day to celebrate, to have people coming back into this building. We’re packing out three services with the social distancing. Just excited, and you can feel the excitement of people who are coming back home,” said Refuge Lead Pastor Jay Stewart.

This home looks different, but the feeling of rejoicing is a familiar one for these worshipers.

“It feels good to be back in our own building,” Davis said.

Sunday’s sermon was reflective of the trials and tribulations so many in the congregation have experienced since the tornado and experience today.

“Today is really a picture of the restorative heart of God because all of us have the winds of adversity that hit our lives,” Pastor Stewart said.

There was also a surprise announcement at the end of the service: the church is now debt free.