Reduction of fossil fuel usage during pandemic resulting in improved air quality in the Triad

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — If you’ve been lucky enough to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may have noticed the air you’ve been breathing has seemed quite clean. New data shows that the levels of pollutants in the air have seen a significant decrease. That, experts say, is in part due to the pandemic itself.

“We noticed our numbers are quite low,” said Cary Gentry, of the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection.

Gentry’s office has three monitoring stations throughout the county. There, they watch levels of various pollutants such as ozone, particulate, sulfur dioxide and nitrous oxides.

“It’s good for people going outside and enjoying the air you breathe,” Gentry said.

In images compiled by NASA, it’s evident that the levels of nitrogen dioxide in North Carolina – as well as much of the country and world – have been dramatically reduced from March 15 to April 15 of 2020, compared to the same time frame in the year 2015 to 2019. Where the maps once showed darker red, orange and yellow hues, this year, it displays a state largely colored light blue, with small spots of yellow and orange. See the images here.

This, of course, is the result of more people staying, working and learning at home.

“You have lack of traffic on the roads and thus, less pollution,” Gentry said.

With decreased workforces at industrial workplaces, those facilities are also using less energy and therefore releasing fewer pollutants.

“Industry shutting down, maybe they only have one shift versus three shifts,” Gentry said.

The images captured from space are also evidenced from the ground locally. Gentry’s office’s buildings are equipped with several ways of compiling data and monitoring air quality. That information becomes available for networks nationwide.

“Then they can compare the data across the entire country,” Gentry said.

Data shows that the Mean Maximum Ozone Air Quality Index from March 1 to April 29, peaked at 55.4 in 2016. Those readings leveled off to 47.6 in 2017, 49.1 in 2018 and 47.6 once more in 2019. However, in 2020, it dropped to 41.8.

“It might take a year for it to really get back to what we consider normal,” Gentry said.

Although the reduction of fossil fuel usage has contributed to the reduction, Gentry says it’s also thanks to a cooler than normal past couple of months.

“The cool spring contributes to lower pollution due to less power plant usage-created energy,” he said.

If Gentry’s forecast of levels remaining lower than normal for the next year is correct, it could mean the air could be easier on our lungs – and eyes – even when the region experiences consistent high temperatures in the coming months.

“On a hot and humid day in the summertime, the visibility will probably be better,” Gentry said.

Yet, Gentry’s office does say it’s plausible there could be a steep increase in the Air Quality Index once things return to normal, especially if things open back up during the heart of the ozone season.