Redskins coach Ron Rivera said he would support players who protest during national anthem

Then-Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera reacts against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 24, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

ASHEBURN, Va. — Ron Rivera, the former coach of the Carolina Panthers and new head coach of the Washington Redskins, is voicing his support for players who may protest during the national anthem, WCNC reports.

On Wednesday, Rivera spoke during a news confernece and said that he would support his players if they choose to protest during the national anthem.

Rivera also said he condemns the killing of George Floyd, whose death sparked protests against racism and police brutality around the world.

The coach added that he is proud of Chase Young, a rookie defensive lineman, and Dwayne Haskins, after the two attend protests in Washington, D.C, according to WCNC.

Speaking about Haskins, Rivera said, “It’s one of those things he’s taken to what he and I talk about to heart and I really do appreciate it because he shows maturity.”