Redacted 911 calls from night of mysterious South Carolina double homicide released

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday evening released redacted audio of the 911 calls made by a distraught Alex Murdaugh minutes after he found his son, Paul, and wife, Margaret Murdaugh shot to death at their family home in Colleton County.

In the June 7 call, Alex is audibly shaken as he tells the dispatcher, “I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child have been shot badly.”

Hampton County 911 call REDACTED

The Hampton County dispatcher connects him with the Colleton County dispatcher, who tries to get more information from Alex as they send units to his home.

He says that he found the bodies up by their kennel and that neither Paul nor Maggie are breathing.

The dispatcher asks if Alex saw anyone in the area, if anyone else was supposed to be at his home, or if anything seemed out of place. Alex says no to all three.

Colleton County 911 REDACTED

He repeatedly asks for the police to hurry, and the dispatcher assures him that help is on the way.

At the end of the six-minute recording, Alex tells the operator that he needs to hang up and call some of his family members.

At the time, Paul was awaiting trial on charges connected to the boating crash death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach in 2019.

Law enforcement arrived within minutes, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to the scene shortly after.

SLED is investigating the incident as a double homicide. No suspects have yet to be named.

WCBD contributed to this report