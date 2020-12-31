Red Cross helps 5 people in Winston-Salem find new housing after fire at apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five people lost their homes in a fire at a Winston-Salem apartment complex, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
At about 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, the fire department posted video to Twitter showing the scene on the 1200 block of East 29th Street.
After a primary search, crews determined that no one was inside.
Smoke alarms were able to alert the people inside of the fire. Everyone got out safely.
The American Red Cross is now helping five people find alternative housing.
At 7:54 p.m., crews said the fire was under control.
