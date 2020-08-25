Record-breaking summer heat leads to influx of jellyfish on North Carolina, Virginia coast

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If your 2020 bingo sheet had “tons of jellyfish” on it, you’re in luck.

A record-breaking hot summer turned North Carolina and Virginia’s coasts into the ultimate resort for those gelatinous, stinging marine animals, according to WAVY.

Norfolk, Virginia, for example, is used to 79-degree days in July, but this year they saw an average of 85 degrees.

“Have jellyfish been worse than normal? Yes,” Tom Gill with the Virginia Beach Life Saving Service told the station. “Here at the Oceanfront, we had a real run of jellyfish stings.”

In the Outer Banks and Virginia, medical professionals say they’ve had more people coming in with stings than in recent years.

Fortunately, while a sting can be painful, it’s not considered a serious medical issue.

The cases began to die down after Tropical Storm Isaias came through as it swept many of the jellyfish out to sea.

Gill told WAVY that, if you get stung, you should always make sure you’ve gotten all of the tentacles off of your skin.

“The first thing you want to do is make sure your skin is clear of any of the remaining tentacles,” Gill said. “They’re very small. Typically you can’t see them. … The tentacles could still be delivering the toxin, and if you leave them on there for a longer period of time you could have more serious result, maybe some longer-lasting pain.”

Experts say wet sand is a great recipe to scrub all of those hard-to-see tentacles off.