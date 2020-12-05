Rare sea turtles being treated after ocean cold snap

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A group of 30 endangered, rare sea turtles are being treated for hypothermia and pneumonia in Louisiana after a sudden cold spell nearly froze them in New England waters.
The Audubon Nature Institute announced this week that it took the reptiles in at a New Orleans wildlife facility.
Experts say the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are among the world’s most endangered sea turtles.
Rescuers say they were swimming off the Massachusetts coast before Thanksgiving when the falling ocean temperatures sickened hundreds of them.
Many have been moved to wildlife centers along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts for rehabilitation.
