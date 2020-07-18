Rare Ferrari mangled after crashing into tree; driver, passenger unharmed

Australia has a total of 10 Ferrari F40s.

And a car crash on Friday dropped the total by one.

9News reports the rare sports car crashed into a tree near the east coast of Australia.

The driver and his passenger both walked away unharmed.

But the car was uninsured.

Ferrari only made 1,300 F40s worldwide, and they aren’t cheap.

One of those cars is now listed for sale in Australia for $2.4 million.

A car restoration expert told 9News that the crash doesn’t necessarily mean the car was totaled.

“To hear that one of these ended up in the bushes is rather tragic. Ferrari people…will start to mourn the crash of an F-40. There isn’t anything that can’t be repaired or built. It’s only time and money,” said Wolf Grodd, a car restorer.