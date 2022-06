OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — A rare bird has been on quite a journey to North Carolina.

A masked booby was spotted on Ocracoke Island, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The bird is an uncommon visitor to NC since it is normally seen in the tropical open ocean.

CHNS officials say the bird was likely brought to NC by Tropical Storm Alex.

It is common in Hawaii and is known on the Dry Tortugas island in Florida where it began nesting in the 1980s.