HOUSTON, TX (WGHP) — A 28-year-old rapper was shot and killed, allegedly while playing dice in Houston.

TMZ is reporting that Takeoff, one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, was killed early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement and witnesses claim that this happened around 2:30 a.m. at a bowling alley.

Takeoff and groupmate Quavo were at the bowling alley and an altercation broke out nearby. Someone opened fire and Takeoff was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 28.

Two other people may have been shot in the altercation as well, but no word on their conditions.