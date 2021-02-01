Randolph health officials holding drive-thru vaccination clinic for those who have gotten their first shot

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph health officials are partnering with law enforcement and NC Zoo officials to hold a second drive-thru clinic for COVID vaccinations on Saturday for people who have already gotten their first shot, according to a statement released by Randolph Health on Monday.

The full statement is provided below:

“Randolph County Public Health, Randolph Health, Randolph County Emergency Management Services, Randolph County Sherriff Department, Prevo Drug, City of Asheboro and the NC Zoo are partnering to provide a second drive-through mass clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Africa Entrance of the North Carolina Zoo. The clinic will be administering second doses only for those individuals who received their first dose during the mass vaccination clinics on January 16 & 17, 2021 at the Africa Entrance of the North Carolina Zoo. Eligible recipients should attend based on their original appointment time. This is a scheduled clinic and all patients must have already received an appointment to receive their second dose of vaccination. No first doses of the vaccine will be administered and walk-ins are not permitted.

Recipients will need to bring a picture ID and or a utility bill as well as the vaccination card, which was received at the first clinic. Although cases of COVID-19 are stabilizing in Randolph County, the Triad and North Carolina, it is still critically important to get the vaccine out into the community quickly and through safe measures.

Today, the ability to secure ample supply of the vaccine is challenging. As the vaccine becomes more readily available, Randolph County will be able to vaccinate more individuals following the prioritization schedule outlined from the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDDH). Right now, individuals that are part of Phase Group 2, which includes ages 65 and above, as well as continuing vaccinating first and second doses for healthcare workers in Group 1 are eligible.

The Randolph County Health Department and Randolph Health continue to work with national, state and local agencies as well local, county and state governments to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases. If you have questions regarding the vaccine and/or if you are eligible to receive the vaccine, visit https://www.randolphcountync.gov/departments/public-health or www.randolphhealth.org. If you are interested in registering to get on a vaccine wait list, please visit www.randolphhealth.org and complete the online form. New information will be added to these websites routinely.”