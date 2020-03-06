Randolph Health files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This video accompanied a previous article on Randolph Health.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph Health announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, according to a news release.

This means Randolph Health will be restructuring its debt and working to secure a partner or successor in order to maintain local health care access.

Randolph Health will be continuing to operate under normal course of business during this process.

Patients will still be able to access their health care providers and services with no interruption, Randolph Health says.

Employees also should not miss any paychecks and will continue to receive benefits.

"Restructuring our debt is something that we have been talking about for some time now, and this filing is simply the next step in a planned process to ensure the future of health care for the people of Randolph County,” said Angela Orth, CEO of Randolph Health. “Over the past three years, we have undertaken significant efforts to strengthen financial operations, identify a long-term path forward and ultimately protect Randolph County’s health care future.”

Orth says she expects the process to be completed this year.